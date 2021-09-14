KPSM and stakeholders seek ways to curb incidents at and around schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has had to answer several calls for assistance at schools due to student-involved fights and other offenses involving minors since the start of the school year.

To tackle these types of behaviors and lay a foundation to reduce incidents in the future, KPSM recently initated a meeting with education and related stakeholders and the Prosecotor’s Office. Various short-term plans were proposed for tackle the issue. The purpose was to find way to safeguard current and future students who are not part of disorderly behavior and to allow them to ...