KPSM Arrests Suspect Saturday morning following Armed Vehicle Robbery and Pursuit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Following a swift and coordinated response, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred early Saturday morning on Soualiga Road.

At approximately 01:00 AM, Central Dispatch received a report of an armed robbery on Soualiga Road. A male victim reported that he had been robbed of his Lexus SUV by an assailant dressed entirely in black clothing.

The suspect threatened the victim with what appeared to be a black firearm, forcibly took the vehicle keys, and fled the scene in the direction of Point Blanche. The incident occurred in the vicinity of a gentleman’s club on Soualiga Road.

Immediately following the report, several police patrols were dispatched to the Point Blanche area. Shortly thereafter, officers received additional information regarding the direction of travel of the stolen vehicle.

Officers on patrol subsequently spotted the stolen SUV on Buncamper Road, traveling from the direction of Point Blanche toward the Freedom Fighters Roundabout. A pursuit was initiated, which continued onto Bush Road.

The chase came to an end when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove onto a road divider near the Churchill Roundabout, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot onto a property located at L.B. Scott Road #1. After a short foot pursuit, during which a warning shot was fired by police, officers successfully apprehended the suspect, identified by the initials N.D.I.A.

A search of the stolen vehicle did not initially yield a firearm. However, during a subsequent search of the surrounding area near the arrest location, officers recovered a black firearm, which was confiscated for further investigation.

The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for questioning. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

KPSM commends the swift and coordinated efforts of its officers, which led to the rapid arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

The Police Force urges anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.