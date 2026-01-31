KPSM Arrests Suspect Sturday morning for possession of a high-powered Firearm | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) confirms a serious development following information received from one of its international law enforcement partners regarding a male suspect who was allegedly attempting to sell a high-powered rifle on Sint Maarten.

Based on this information, KPSM immediately initiated an investigation. As a result, early Saturday morning, January 31st, 2026, officers conducted an operation at a residence in the South Reward area. During the operation, officers encountered and seized a high-powered rifle along with ammunition.

The suspect, identified by the initials J.R.G.M., was arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession and was transported to the police station, where he is currently being held for further investigation. The firearm and ammunition were confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.

KPSM strongly emphasizes that illegal firearms pose a serious and immediate threat to public safety. The presence of high-powered weapons within the community significantly increases the risk of violent crime and endangers innocent and officers’ lives.

The Police Force remains committed to removing illegal firearms from the streets and will continue to work closely with international and regional partners to prevent such weapons from entering Sint Maarten.

KPSM urges the public to remain vigilant and to report any information related to illegal firearms, suspicious activities, or criminal behavior. Information can be shared anonymously via the Police Tip Line at 9300.