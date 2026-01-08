KPSM ARRESTS TWO SUSPECTS IN WELFARE ROAD NARCOTICS OPERATION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrested two male suspects on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, following a coordinated operation at an apartment on Welfare Road in Cole Bay.

The operation was initiated after KPSM received multiple reports from community members indicating that narcotics were being sold from the residence and that the suspects were allegedly in possession of firearms.

In response to this credible information, KPSM organized a coordinated plan involving several e departments to safely address the situation in accordance with Sint Maarten's narcotics and firearms laws.

Upon arrival at the location, officers attempted to gain entrance to the apartment. The occupants refused to open the door and attempted to flee through the rear of the residence. Officers successfully breached the main entrance and entered the premises.

During the search, officers discovered a substantial quantity of narcotics and cash inside the apartment. Despite thorough investigation, no firearms were recovered. Forensic and detective personnel were dispatched to the scene to process evidence and conduct further investigation. The narcotics and cash were confiscated.

Both male suspects were arrested and transported to the police station, where they remain in custody pending further investigation.

KPSM remains committed to conducting operations of this nature when credible information is received from the community. The police force encourages residents to continue reporting suspicious activities.

Contact Information: For tips or information, please contact:

Police station: 1721-54-22222/ 911