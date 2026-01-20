KPSM Arrests Two Suspects on Tuesday in Connection with November Shooting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting incident that took place in the St. Peters area on November 24, 2025.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. when multiple suspects exchanged gunfire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Following the shooting, detectives immediately opened an investigation and worked to identify those involved.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, KPSM officers arrested two suspects, identified as J.I.A. and J.J.A. Both individuals were taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning and remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the motive and complete circumstances of the incident. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests.

KPSM remains dedicated to protecting public safety and encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the police department.