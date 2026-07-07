KPSM congratulates all our students and wishes them a happy and relaxing summer break | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As the school year comes to an end and students begin their summer vacation, the KPSM (Police Force of Sint Maarten) extends its heartfelt congratulations to all graduates, as well as to their parents, guardians, teachers, and everyone who has supported them throughout their educational journey. We wish all students a happy, safe, and enjoyable summer break.

While summer is a time for relaxation and fun, KPSM has observed that some young people become involved in incidents such as bullying, cyberbullying, and the sharing of inappropriate comments, photos, or videos on social media. These situations can quickly escalate into conflicts, fights, or other incidents that may have lasting consequences. These actions can become criminal offenses.

KPSM encourages parents, guardians, coaches, mentors, and other positive role models to remain engaged with our youth during the vacation period. Taking the time to have open and honest conversations about respectful behavior, responsible use of social media, and making positive choices can help prevent situations from escalating and reduce the risk of young people coming into contact with law enforcement.

KPSM remains committed to supporting and encouraging the positive development of our youth and will continue to assist whenever called upon.

To all our young people, enjoy your summer vacation, make lasting memories, look out for one another, and make choices that reflect respect, responsibility, and kindness. Have a safe and wonderful summer.