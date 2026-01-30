KPSM Congratulates Officer Vanessa Martina on Successful Completion of International Police Training in Abu Dhabi | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) proudly congratulates Police Officer Vanessa Martina on the successful completion of an intensive international police training program at the Abu Dhabi Police College in the United Arab Emirates.

Officer Martina was selected to participate in the IACP / UAE Ministry of Interior Police Academy Exchange Program, an international initiative organized in collaboration with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI). This prestigious program brought together police officers from various countries for advanced professional development.

The training program commenced in September 2025 and spanned a period of five months, during which Officer Martina underwent comprehensive academy-style training. The curriculum included physical fitness, marching, practical police exercises, and academic studies, all conducted within a structured police academy environment.

Officer Martina distinguished herself throughout the program, graduating as one of the top performers in her group. In recognition of her outstanding performance, discipline, and professionalism, she was honored as one of the select officers permitted to carry the ceremonial sword during the official graduation ceremony held on January 29th, 2026, a distinction reserved for exemplary graduates.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten takes great pride in Officer Martina’s achievements, which reflect not only her personal dedication and commitment, but also the high standards and professionalism of KPSM officers on the international stage.

Officer V. Martina is scheduled to return to Sint Maarten on Saturday, January 31, 2026, following her successful completion of the program.