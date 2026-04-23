KPSM Enters Second Phase of Gun Amnesty Program Amid Heightened Carnival Security Measures | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the general public that the first phase of the Inter-Insular Gun Amnesty Program has officially concluded. During this initial phase, individuals were given the opportunity to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms safely and anonymously.

KPSM is now in the second phase, under the clear message: “We Coming For It.”

This phase represents a firm transition from voluntary compliance to enhanced enforcement. Officers will intensify preventative searches, targeted controls, and operational actions, including visits to homes and businesses where intelligence indicates the possible presence of illegal firearms.

As the island prepares for the heightened activities surrounding the Carnival period, KPSM will also significantly increase its operational presence across key areas. Enhanced patrols and controls will be conducted during major events such as the Jouvert (J’ouvert) Jump-Up and scheduled shows in the Carnival Village, with the aim of preventing any firearm-related incidents and maintaining public safety.

These measures are being implemented with a clear objective: to push back against gun violence, safeguard the community, and ensure a safe and enjoyable Carnival season for all.

KPSM has taken note of several altercations and fights during recent events in the Carnival Village. Such behavior not only disrupts public order but significantly increases the risk of serious violence. The police are therefore issuing a zero-tolerance warning for disorderly conduct, possession of illegal firearms, and any actions that may endanger public safety during the Jouvert (J’ouvert) Jump-Up in particular.

The public is reminded that while the initial amnesty phase has ended, the opportunity to make responsible choices remains. Individuals found in possession of illegal firearms during this second phase will face decisive police action, arrest, and prosecution.

KPSM urges all residents and visitors to act responsibly, avoid confrontations, and cooperate fully with law enforcement officers during controls and searches. Community cooperation remains essential in reducing violence and protecting lives.

Every firearm removed from the streets is a step toward a safer Sint Maarten.