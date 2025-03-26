KPSM Explores Revival of TAPS Academy in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) recently welcomed Dr. Everette B. Penn, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Teen and Police Service (TAPS) Academy, based in Houston, Texas. The purpose of his visit was to engage with several members of KPSM and explore the possibility of reviving the TAPS Academy program in Sint Maarten.

TAPS Academy is a community-based initiative designed to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement while reducing crime through education, skill-building, and service-learning. The program, which initially started in several high schools on Sint Maarten between 2016 and 2017, went dormant following the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Recognizing the program’s value in fostering positive relationships between young people and police officers, KPSM is actively studying the feasibility of reintroducing TAPS Academy. The initiative focuses on prevention by equipping youth with the necessary tools to make informed decisions and avoid behaviors that may lead to negative encounters with law enforcement. At the same time, it provides officers with valuable insights into the challenges faced by students, helping to build mutual understanding and trust.

Dr. Penn’s visit marks an important step toward reestablishing this impactful program, which has proven successful in other regions by reducing youth involvement in crime and strengthening community relations. KPSM remains committed to exploring innovative ways to engage with the island’s youth and promote public safety through education and collaboration.

Further discussions and planning sessions will be conducted to assess the next steps in reintroducing TAPS Academy to local schools. KPSM looks forward to working alongside community partners, educators, and stakeholders to ensure the program's success.