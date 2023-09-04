KPSM JOINS HANDS WITH MHF & MEN’S HEALTH AWARENESS TO OBSERVE SUICIDE AWARENESS MONTH | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) and Men's Health Awareness, is committed to raising awareness and knowledge about suicide during the observance of Suicide Awareness Month 2023.

Suicide is a pressing public health issue that has profound social, emotional, and economic impacts, and together, we aim to address this critical concern within our community.

According to global estimates, there are currently over 700,000 suicides occurring annually worldwide, with each suicide having a far-reaching impact on numerous individuals. Our collective efforts during Suicide Awareness Month are aimed at reducing the stigma associated with mental health challenges and promoting accessible resources for those in need of support.

This year, KPSM align our efforts with the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023, which is "Creating Hope Through Action." This theme serves as a powerful call to action and a reminder that there are alternatives to suicide. Through our actions and advocacy, we can inspire hope and strengthen prevention measures in our community.

KPSM invite the entire Sint Maarten community to join in this crucial effort to create hope through action. By working together and raising awareness, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by suicide and mental health challenges.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs assistance, please reach out to the Mental Health Foundation Helpline at Phone: +1-721-5421677 For Emergencies Please Dial: +1-721- 5205556 Address: Leopard Road #1, Cay Hill, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten

info@mhf-sxm.com

mhf.sx

Remember, there is hope, and together, we can make a difference.