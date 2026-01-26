KPSM Participates in Language Village at Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) participated with several police officers in Language Village 2026 on Friday, January 23, 2026, held at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School. Through this participation, KPSM contributed to strengthening the students’ language skills and communicative development.

KPSM extends its sincere appreciation to the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School for the invitation and the excellent organization of this valuable educational initiative. KPSM also expresses its gratitude to all police officers who voluntarily participated and actively contributed to the success of this important event.

To properly prepare the students, sample dialogues were developed for each profession. These served as guidelines for the conversations, while allowing room for additional interaction and student initiative. This resulted in educational and dynamic exchanges.

During each conversation, volunteers completed an evaluation form. Each student had a personal passport listing the various booths. Students were assessed based on the following criteria:

Correct language use (pronunciation)

Content (clarity and comprehension)

Interaction (response to questions)

KPSM emphasizes the importance of cooperation between the education sector and community partners and remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development of youth within the community.