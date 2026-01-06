KPSM Police Team Successes Intelligence Driven. Known Suspect Arrested in Stolen Vehicle | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Team has successfully completed another week of targeted operations aimed at enhancing public safety, enforcing the law, and maintaining public order throughout the territory.

Strategic Deployment

During the reporting period, the KPSM Team adjusted its deployment and surveillance planning based on intelligence gathered over the past months. Through this data-driven approach, officers conducted focused operations at known hotspots across Sint Maarten.

Preventive Measures

As part of these operations, officers carried out preventive searches in accordance with the Weapons Ordinance to strengthen public order and safety. These proactive measures resulted in several significant incidents, arrests, and recoveries.

Focus on Vehicle Identification and License Plate Visibility

KPSM emphasizes that officers will continue carrying out traffic controls with specific attention to vehicles displaying license plates covered with dark plastic or other materials that obstruct visibility. Such coverings make it difficult or impossible to properly identify vehicles and are not permitted under the law.

During these controls, officers will stop vehicles, inspect license plates, and inform drivers that obscured or altered plates are illegal. Drivers found in violation may be instructed to remove the cover immediately and could face further enforcement action where applicable. These measures are essential for traffic safety, vehicle identification, and crime prevention.

Notable Incidents

Arrest for Non-Compliance and Assault

During a routine check at one of the identified hotspots, an individual repeatedly refused to provide identification despite multiple lawful requests from officers. After being clearly warned that failure to comply could result in arrest, the suspect continued to refuse and verbally abused officers using profane language. The individual was subsequently arrested for failure to provide identification and verbal assault. During the arrest, the suspect violently resisted before being subdued and transported to the police station.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery – Hyundai H-100

During a preventive search operation, officers stopped a Hyundai H-100 pickup truck. Inspection revealed that the ignition had been forced. After consultation with the Information Unit, it was confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen on the French side of the island. The vehicle was seized, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery – Suzuki APV

During surveillance operations, officers observed a Suzuki APV van behaving suspiciously. When signaled to stop, the driver fled the scene. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was located abandoned. Officers identified the driver as a known suspect, D.N.. The Central Dispatcher confirmed the vehicle was registered as stolen. The rightful owner was contacted, and the vehicle was returned.

Traffic Enforcement Actions

The KPSM Team also took decisive action against various traffic-related violations:

13 scooters were impounded after operators failed to produce valid documentation

Multiple drivers were found operating vehicles with fraudulent insurance documents, resulting in 2 arrests for document forgery

Several scooter operators who had previously retrieved their vehicles without regularizing documentation had their scooters impounded again

Operations Summary

Key Performance Indicators:

Hotspots controlled: Multiple known locations

Total arrests: 4

Individuals subjected to preventive searches: 75

Vehicles inspected (preventive): 17

Scooters inspected: 25

Stolen vehicles recovered: 2

Vehicles impounded : 1

Scooters impounded: 13

Arrests for document forgery: 2

Arrests for resistance/assault and refusal to identify: 1

KPSM reminds the public that these operations are ongoing and form part of the police force’s continued commitment to public safety, crime prevention, and lawful road use throughout Sint Maarten.