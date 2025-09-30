KPSM Response to IMA Statement on ‘Daily Home Invasions’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has taken note of the recent public statement issued by the Indian Merchants Association (IMA) regarding so-called “daily home invasions” on the island. KPSM strongly emphasizes that these claims are not based on factual evidence or crime statistics available to law enforcement.

While it is true that some incidents of home invasion have occurred, there is no indication of daily occurrences as suggested. Such statements risk unnecessarily spreading fear and misinformation within the community.

KPSM reassures the public that, over the past weeks and months, strategic operational actions have been carried out which have led to the arrest of multiple suspects involved in armed robberies and other serious crimes. Manpower and resources have been reallocated and bundled specifically to push back against high-impact crimes, including robberies and burglaries.

KPSM has also been actively engaging with community partners and providing practical safety guidance to help safeguard homes and businesses. The police will continue to share relevant information with stakeholders in a timely and accurate manner.

We remind the public that crime prevention and safety require partnership between law enforcement, community organizations, and individual residents. KPSM remains fully committed to maintaining public order and protecting the safety of all who live, work, and visit Sint Maarten.

KPSM respectfully requests that organizations issuing public statements ensure that the information shared is accurate and based on facts, so as not to cause unnecessary alarm.

For any verified safety information, please rely on official updates issued directly by KPSM.