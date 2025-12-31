KPSM Thanks Minister of Justice Tackling for Her Role in Acquiring Specialized Vehicles | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has received specialized vehicles from the Netherlands to enhance the operational capacity of its A-Team. These vehicles will support the team in responding more effectively to high-risk and complex situations.

The acquisition was made possible through the efforts of the Minister of Justice, the Honorable N. Tackling, in collaboration with Dutch authorities. This support reflects a continued commitment to public safety and strengthened law enforcement in Sint Maarten.

The vehicles are already in the possession of members the A-team and will contribute to the operational readiness of the KPSM A-Team.