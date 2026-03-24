KPSM Urges Public to Act as Gun Buyback Program Enters Final Week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is reminding the community that the Inter-Insular Gun Buyback Program has entered its second and final week, with the initiative set to conclude on March 30, 2026. Residents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely surrender illegal firearms and contribute to a safer Sint Maarten.

KPSM emphasizes that the buyback program offers a unique opportunity for individuals to turn in illegal weapons without facing prosecution for possession, while also receiving compensation based on the type and condition of the firearm. This initiative is part of the Police Force’s broader efforts to reduce gun violence and remove illegal weapons from the streets.

Following the conclusion of the buyback program, KPSM will launch a targeted enforcement initiative titled “We Comin for It.” This operation will be driven by police intelligence and will involve coordinated actions, including searches of homes and businesses, the confiscation of illegal firearms, and the arrest of individuals found to be in possession of such weapons.

KPSM is making it clear that individuals found with illegal firearms outside of the buyback program will face arrest and prosecution in accordance with the laws of Sint Maarten. Illegal firearm possession carries serious legal consequences, including criminal charges, potential imprisonment, and a permanent criminal record.

The Police Force is appealing to all residents to make the responsible choice by turning in illegal firearms before the March 30 deadline. This is a final opportunity to do so voluntarily and avoid legal consequences while helping to protect families, neighborhoods, and the wider community.

KPSM urges the public to work together with law enforcement in creating a safer Sint Maarten. By removing illegal weapons from circulation, the community plays a direct role in preventing violence and safeguarding lives.