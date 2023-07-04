Krystal Wanga Kicks Off Free SMILE Summer Employment Courses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With an interactive masterclass “Self-Presentation & Elevator Pitch”, Krystal Wanga of HR Strategic Elements kicked off the nine-part SMILE Employment course this Tuesday.

The course, organized by SHTA with help from Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) and the National Employment Service Center (NESC), is meant to improve skills of job seekers to enter or re-enter the labor market.

In the kick-off masterclass, Ms. Wanga walked the participants through a step-by-step tutorial on how to identify and articulate their gifts and talents in a concise manner so they can effectively land the job of their dreams. She believes that “with correct self-presentation, a practiced pitch makes you stick out and leave an impression.”

The free Employment courses that started on Tuesday are carefully designed to empower job seekers with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s competitive labor market.

From resumes and motivation letter writing to job interview training, business etiquette, elevator pitch and self-presentation, personal finance, and customer service, these masterclasses will equip individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for success.

Krystal Wanga of HR Strategic Elements spent the past 20 years in a wide range of human resources positions. She gained a wide bandwidth of experience on the island with Divi Little Bay Resort and currently with Global Resourcing, as well as abroad with multi-national Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Wanga launched HR Strategic Elements a few years ago. She is passionate about getting to know the applicants as a person, thereby tapping into their purpose.

SMILE’s nine-course employment curriculum is organized by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) with support from the National Employment Services Center (NESC) and Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). The course will run for nine consecutive Tuesdays from 4pm to 7pm beginning on July 4th.

Free to the community, this series is comprised of an in-depth coaching program designed to provide job seekers with the ability to thrive in today’s competitive labor market. It culminates with match-making efforts among businesses and NGOs at the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) on October 27th and 28th. To manage the quality and value of the course, small groups will participate in practical and meaningful interactive exercises.

Due to high demand, an extra track of courses is offered. Limited seats remain available for anyone interested in a life-changing experience. Next week’s masterclass, “Increase Your Job Market Value” presented by Juliette Hassell and Rachael Geerlings, will mark the end of the registration process.

Interested persons should register for free courses as soon as possible by emailing info@shta.com.

SMILE would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to its 2023 supporters: Grant Thornton St. Maarten; Dynaf SXM, The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS); the Bureau of Intellectual Property; and the University of St. Martin for supporting SMILE’s fourth edition.