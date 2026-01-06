Large Number of Scooters Impounded During Ongoing Safety Controls | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to take this opportunity to inform the general public that over the past weeks, a large number of scooters have been impounded during ongoing traffic controls/actions conducted in the interest of general road safety across the island.

These scooters were impounded due to non-technical and documentary non-compliance, including missing, invalid, or incomplete required documentation.

KPSM is currently in the process of requesting all owners of the impounded scooters to report to the police station in person with the necessary and valid documentation in order to retrieve their vehicles. The required documentation includes:

Proof of ownership (original scooter registration or ownership document);

Proof of valid insurance for the scooter;

A valid driver’s license authorized to operate a scooter or motorcycle;

An authorization letter , if the scooter is being retrieved by someone other than the owner, along with valid identification of both parties;

Proof that any identified deficiencies have been corrected, where applicable.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes that it will not store these vehicles for an extended period. Scooters that are not retrieved within the established timeframe will be disposed of, with the permission and authorization of the competent legal authorities.

KPSM reminds the public that these controls are ongoing and are being conducted to enhance general traffic safety. All road users are urged to ensure full compliance with traffic laws and regulations to avoid enforcement measures.