Lasana Sekou Speaks at Rotary Sunset’s General Meeting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - As part of Rotary International core values, September signifies Basic Education and Literacy month, and as such, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset had the honor of having a local well-known Author, Short Story Writer, Poet, Essayist, Journalist and Publisher, Mr. Lasana M. Sekou as its guest speaker during their general meeting held on September 27th, 2021.

During this meeting, in the newly upgraded Carl N Sons Peach Conference Room, Mr. Lasana M. Sekou spoke to the club on “The Use of Existing Tools to Emphasize the Importance of Literacy”. During this presentation, Mr. Sekou recited some of his short stories/poetry using his unique literary styles, capturing the audience’s attention as he mesmerized them with the use of Caribbean creole, bringing the stories to life right before their eyes.

Mr. Lasana M. Sekou is the author of over 20 books of poetry, monologues, and short stories. He is the leading St. Martin writer and is considered as one of the prolific Caribbean poets of his generation. Mr. Sekou has always been passionate about literacy on the island. Some of his work has been translated into many languages such as Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Turkish, and even Chinese.

“As Rotary recognizes Basic Education and Literacy in the month of September, we are very pleased to have Mr. Sekou as our guest speaker. Promoting literacy and encouraging aspiring authors is one of the many rewarding experiences we foster within Rotary Sunset, and it was a pleasure listening to Mr. Sekou during his presentation, so inspirational, knowledgeable, and very passionate. Mr. Sekou is an example that the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to highlight throughout the community as a dynamic author and leader. The club wishes Mr. Sekou continued success in his future endeavors and we hope to continue highlighting more of our local authors alike”, Rotary Sunset’s President Norrisa Anatol stated. Rotarian Shanyca Colastica then thanked Mr. Sekou for his dedication to our country and literacy and presented him with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. Due to Covid19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.