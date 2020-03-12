Last days to sign up for SXM Doet | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – This Friday and Saturday the largest volunteer event on Sint Maarten (and Dutch Kingdom) is taking place. Over 90 community projects are scheduled to be completed over the course of two days.

There are still a few foundations and schools in need of helping hands, so organizers are calling out to the public to sign up as a volunteer. Signing up is easy, just go online on www.sxmdoet.com and find a project to your liking. Some projects are just a few hours, and can include tasks such as painting, gardening or a fun social activity.

Organizations that are participating focus on a wide range of important community aspects such as childcare, education, mental health, elderly care, foster kids, disabled persons, animal welfare and environment. “Whichever you choose to support, you are guaranteed to play an important part in strengthening the community.”

Volunteers are the reason why we can keep hosting SXM DOET every year on Sint Maarten. Last year over 1800 people signed up, and we hope that we can count those numbers again! Please help us – help the community,” explains SXM DOET coordinators.

For more information head to www.sxmdoet.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. SXM DOET is also easy to find on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30220:last-days-to-sign-up-for-sxm-doet&Itemid=451