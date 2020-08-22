LATEST: Tropical Storm Laura: Tropical Storm Warning Discontinued. Continue to be vigilant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As of 11.00am Saturday morning, the Tropical Storm Warning related to Laura was discontinued, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

Even though Tropical Storm Laura is moving away from Sint Maarten; it is still expected to cause moderate to heavy rainfall which may be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms this afternoon. Sea conditions are expected to gradually subside as the day progresses.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Egbert Doran would like to thank the public and the business community for making the necessary preparations related to the passing of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Deputy Prime Minister Doran urges the public and especially motorists to exercise caution when driving.

Hillside residents are advised to drive with caution and be on alert for possible rock and landslides.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten in its 11.00AM forecast says we can still expect:

RAINFALL: Rainfall totals up to 2 inches are still possible through this evening. There is still the potential for flooding/flash flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls along

hillsides, especially in areas that are already saturated.

SEAS: A small craft advisory is now in effect as seas will gradually subside consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Are You Ready? Be prepared this hurricane season!

ARCHIVED – GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As of 5.30am Saturday morning, the disorganized Tropical Storm Laura was located 160 miles west of Sint Maarten according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

Tropical Storm Laura is moving away from Sint Maarten; however, it is still expected to cause moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, storm force wind gusts and rough seas throughout Saturday.

The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and motorists to stay away from flood prone areas and to stay off the road during heavy rain events if you do not have to be out; hillside residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall due to possible rock and landslides. If you do need to venture out, you should be vigilant and exercise caution while driving.

The Government does not recommend that businesses stay closed today Saturday but should take the forecast into consideration before making a decision to open.

The next official update will be 12.30PM.

The John Larmonie Center, a designated storm shelter, is open for those emergency cases that require a shelter at this time due to the heavy rainfall. The shelter will close at 9.00AM.

Identified flood prone areas are:

L.B. Scot Road – from Emilio Wilson Park until Cake House.

Zagersgut – from Petro Plus Gas Station until Seventh Day Church.

Wegelegen Road Cayhill – from Wegelegen road Roundabout until One Tete Loke Roundabout.

Beacon Hill Road – from Sunset Bar & Grill until beginning of White Sands Road.

Rhine Road – from the intersection of University Drive until intersection of Rio Grande.

The potential hazards for the country according to MDS as of 5.30AM are:

RAINFALL: Laura could produce up to 2 inches of rainfall through the next 24 hours over the local area. Moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms are still

possible through today. This rainfall could result in flooding/flash flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls along hillsides, especially in areas that are already saturated.

WIND: Storm force gusts are possible across the local area through today.

SEAS: Seas are expected to remain moderate to rough. Small craft operators and sea bathers should avoid open waters until the all clear is given.

The country remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The general public should continue to monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten and ODM.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Are You Ready? Be prepared this hurricane season!

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Egbert Doran issued the following statement on Friday afternoon in connection with Tropical Storm Laura.

“Good day to the people of St. Maarten, I hereby address you as Deputy Prime Minister in a special national briefing for today, Friday, August 21, 2020, as part of the process to keep the community of St. Maarten informed about the latest developments in regard to Tropical Storm Laura

“Tropical Depression #13 was upgraded earlier this morning to Tropical Storm Laura. Based on this and other developments, a Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for St. Maarten. This means that tropical storm conditions can be expected within the warning area within the next 36 hours. Laura is now moving towards the West at 18 miles per hour. Previously, it was moving on a north westerly track which would have had it passing over 50 miles from St. Maarten.

“Tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles outward from the center of the system. As of 11:00 AM this morning, Tropical Storm Laura was 210 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. Laura, based on the 11:00 AM available forecast and information, will now pass 35 miles to the south of St. Maarten late tonight. Due to these latest changes with this weather system, the following has been forecasted by our Meteorological Department as of 11.30AM:

RAINFALL: Laura could produce up to 4 inches of rainfall through Sunday over the local area. Shower activity associated with rain bands from Laura is already affecting St. Maarten. Moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected to continue and intensify as the day progresses with most intense showers expected this evening through Saturday morning.

This rainfall will result in flooding or flash flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls along hillsides, especially in areas that are already saturated. Motorists should therefore refrain from venturing out after heavy rainfall until an assessment has been made by the relevant authorities such as the Ministry of VROMI and until clean-up crews have been able to remove any obstructions along the public roads.

WIND: Storm force winds of 45 mph with higher gusts are expected across the local area from this afternoon through Saturday morning. Storm force winds could result in the breaking of tree branches, signs and blowing down unsecured structures.

SEAS: Sea conditions will continue to deteriorate today peaking near 10 feet overnight. Residents living along the coast should take measures to secure outdoor furniture. A small craft warning is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers should stay out of the water until the all clear is given.

“Based on the aforementioned, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met at midday to re-assess the situation and have taken the following decisions.

“Government services such as the Simpson Bay Public Service Center and other government departments outside the Government Administration Building with the exception of the emergency services, have been closed at 2:00 PM.

“It is recommended to the business community, to allow employees to leave to go home at 4:00 PM. Due to the anticipated rainfall and possibilities of flash floods, all motorists should be off the road by 6:00 PM / 7:00 PM.

“An assessment will be made regarding the situation on Saturday and this will be communicated early via the various Government communication channels such as Radio and Facebook.

“The John Larmonie Center which is a designated storm shelter, has openned at 2:00 PM only for emergency cases. Persons who feel that their current home is compromised, can make use of the shelter. The person must bring along their own toiletries, food, water etc. and must strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures while staying at the shelter. Those who make use of the shelter will be allowed to stay until the storm has passed and the shelter will be closed thereafter.

“I call on all residents to prepare for tropical storm conditions and to adhere to the aforementioned recommendations and advice.

“The relevant Government departments will continue to keep the general-public informed as additional information becomes available. Continue to monitor the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during, and after the passing of the storm, and visit Facebook.com/SXMGOV.

“For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

“May you and your family be safe during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura. God bless the people of St. Maarten.

“Thank you!”

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Update – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded Tropical Depression #13 to Tropical Storm Laura. Stay tune for additional updates. The storm is now moving westward instead of West-northwest. Maximum sustained winds are 45 miles per hour with higher gusts.

ARCHIVED – GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As of 5.00am Friday morning, Tropical Depression #13 is forecast to pass about 40 miles north of Sint Maarten late tonight and into Saturday.

Weather conditions are likely to start deteriorating from Friday afternoon, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on residents to pay closely to possible changing weather conditions for Friday afternoon and to continue to closely monitor the progress of the depression and prepare for the possibility of tropical storm conditions.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should finalize preparations to protect life and property.

Motorists are advised to stay off the road during heavy rain events if you do not have to be out; hillside residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall due to possible rock and landslides.

Motorists are advised to stay away from flood prone areas during heavy rainfall such as:

LB Scot Road – from Emilio Wilson Park until Cake House.

Zagersgut – from Petro Plus Gas Station until Seventh Day Church.

Wegelegen Road Cayhill – from Wegelegen road Roundabout until One Tete Loke Roundabout.

Beacon Hill Road – from Sunset Bar & Grill until beginning of White Sands Road.

Rhine Road – from the intersection of University Drive until intersection of Rio Grande.

The potential hazards for the country according to MDS are:

RAINFALL: The tropical depression could produce about 1 to 3 inches of rainfall from this evening through Saturday over the local area. This rainfall could result in flooding in

low-lying areas and rock falls. Some of this rainfall may be heavy at times and may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

WIND: Windy conditions are expected over the local area increasing to tropical storm force gusts by this evening through Saturday.

SEAS: Moderate to rough seas can be expected by tonight with swells up to 8 feet. A small craft advisory will be issued later this morning. Small-craft operators and sea-goers

are advised to exercise extreme caution.

The country remains under a Tropical Storm Watch. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the watch area within 48-hours.

The general public should continue to monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten and ODM.

ARCHIVED, THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020 – GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As of 11.00am on Thursday morning, Sint Maarten is under a Tropical Storm Watch due to the formation of Tropical Depression #13 which as of 11.00am is located approximately 750 miles east-southeast of the country.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the watch area within 48-hours.

The forecast track has the center of the depression passing about 80 miles north of the country late Friday into Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

The MDS says that some gradual strengthening if forecast and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on the community to continue to closely monitor the progress of the depression and to prepare for the possibility of tropical storm conditions.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should finalize preparations to protect life and property.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be meeting Thursday afternoon to assess national preparations and to review the latest forecast and projections related to Tropical Depression #13.

The remaining storm names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season are: Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, René, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

The potential hazards for the country according to MDS are:

RAINFALL: The tropical depression could produce about 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through Sunday over the local area. This rainfall could result in flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls.

Some of this rainfall may be heavy at times and may be accompanied by thunderstorms. WIND: Windy conditions are expected over the local area increasing to tropical storm force gusts by late Friday.

SEAS: Slightly rough seas can be expected by Saturday with swells up to 8 feet. A small craft advisory will be issued

The general public should continue to monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten.

For those who would like to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike, you can visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

In addition, you can also download the ‘Disasterprep Sint Maarten’ app for Android and Apple phones by going to the Google and Apple stores.

ODM reminds residents and business owners to have plans in place for quick action when the need arises – storm ready!

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Are You Ready? Be prepared this hurricane season!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33080:latest-tropical-storm-laura-tropical-storm-warning-discontinued-continue-to-be-vigilant&Itemid=504