Launch social pilot at ‘Perpetual Plastics’ in collaboration with White and Yellow Cross | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Perpetual Plastics (PP) plastic recycling social workspace, under EPIC (Environmental Protection in the Caribbean) Foundation, have launched their social workspace, with a pilot including several White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) clients.

The PP workspace is a plastic recycling workspace where plastic types 2 and 5 can be locally recycled into reusable useful items, by way of the ‘Precious Plastic’ open source method; reducing the need for newly imported virgin plastics, and reducing the negative impact of plastic waste on the island. An important component of the workspace initiative, besides the recycling and educational component, was the social aspect, creating an inclusive location, for persons with a distance to the regular labour market, to be able to participate and contribute. An initiative which has now come to fruition through a collaboration with the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation.

Currently, several clients visit and partake in plastic recycling activities twice a week, as part of their day activity program. As it is the intention to provide a safe space to feel included, having an alternative day activity to what is already being offered, providing a chance to learn a new skill, and mingle amongst others to create new bonds. The space can later also be used by creatives and other like-minded persons/organizations with the same goals in mind.

Once plastics are collected, they are processed in the workspace, they are: weighed, sorted, washed, shredded, melted and moulded, into new items. This creates a tangible way of bringing the power of recycling and its message to the community, that waste has worth and makes an impact, and should therefore be used and discarded properly. The clients of WYCCF, depending on their skills and likes, are included in all steps of the process.

Items that we can currently create are: pelican key chains/earrings, sage pendant bracelets, mini shovels, mini plant pots, beads, clips, as well as coasters. Within short PP will also be able to produce a few bigger items, making a larger plastic impact. As well as have a few mobile machines to take along to process on various sites, for educational purposes (in schools, fairs, open days, etc). Currently we also offer opportunities for others to visit and join activities at the workspace as well, for team building and / or educational purposes.

Thus far the pilot is running successfully, and once further funding is facilitated, this pilot can be expanded on to more care clients and from other organizations. If you are interested in finding out more, would like to help out and/or contribute, feel free to reach out. PP can be emailed at: perpetualplastics@epicislands.org; and visited at: Union Road 125-3, Cole Bay. The workspace is currently open to the public on Tuesdays 8am-4pm, Fridays 8am-4pm, and Saturdays 9am-12pm, either for plastic drop-offs, information, and / or participation.