Leadercast Victorious Living SXM Brings Expert Speaker Lineup on August 11 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Leadercast, the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative video content, has partnered with Victorious Living SXM to bring Leadercast 2021—Shift digital leadership conference to the leaders of St. Maarten, the Caribbean region and the world on August 11, 2021. To attend digitally via live stream, visit https://bit.ly/Shift-VictoriousLiving.

The line-up for the event includes Rainn Wilson (The Office), Guy Raz (How I Built This), NFL Hall of Famer and Ohio State alumnus Cris Carter and the Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker, authors Austin Channing Brown, Todd Henry, Liz Bohannon, Michael C. Bush and Andy Stanley. The event will also highlight several Cincinnati leaders who are making a worldwide impact including Sunny Parr (The Kroger Foundation), Deni Tato (Corporate Consciousness) and Chuck Mingo (Undivided).

Here are several speaker highlights that attendees may look forward to:

Michael C Bush’s inspiring stories about how creating a more equitable work environment pays off. Attendees also walk away with a new “For All” Leadership Model to help drive personal performance.

Liz Forkin Bohannon will show you how to cultivate the mindset that will help you live life on purpose and for a purpose.

Andy Stanley will lay out a three-step process that he is using to shift his thinking and strategies coming through a time of change.

The pandemic has forced all of us to rethink the way we live, work and play. It has tested us. But it has also forced us to think creatively about how to adapt. Guy Raz will talk about how creativity and solutions-based thinking often emerges from the toughest moments.

Using the story of when he nearly lost everything and surrendered to a pathway of recovery, Cris Carter will show that even the most “successful” people in any profession may be hiding a secret that is just waiting to take them out. He will give a series of practical tips to anyone who is struggling with “off the field” or “out of the boardroom” distractions.

The cultural shift that erupted in the summer of 2020 needs true allyship from leaders to make a lasting difference. Becoming a champion for justice demands courage and commitment. Austin Channing Brown will teach us how to begin that journey.

Leadercast will deliver the toolkits and inspiration that leaders need to level up their skills and achieve their professional goals, regardless of their industry. To join the movement to become a leader worth following, attend Leadercast 2021—Shift digital leadership conference on Wednesday August 11, 2021 by visiting https://bit.ly/Shift-VictoriousLiving. To learn more and to register you may also call 1-721-524-8731. Part of the proceeds is earmarked to provide coaching, counseling and mentorship to vulnerable persons in our community.

About Victorious Living

Victorious Living empowers, enlightens and reconciles families, couples, and youth struggling with issues from infidelity to grief, low self-worth and phobias. We help them to find peace of mind and live fulfilling lives. Victorious Living also provides corporate solutions through customized training, coaching and mentorship that help to strengthen organizations. For more information visit: www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com or call 1-721-524-8731.

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following by serving them with thought-provoking video content and transformative events featuring experts and leading peers who dare to take the business world by storm. Leadercast.com