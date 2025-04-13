Leaders for Change Extends Gratitude to AUC for Supporting Cul de Sac Fire Victims | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Leaders for Change would like to express our sincere gratitude to the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine for their outstanding contribution in support of the fire victims of the Cul de Sac district.

Through a heartfelt campus-wide fundraising effort, AUC successfully raised $1,100 USD, which has been converted into food vouchers that will be distributed among the 14 affected individuals.

We extend a special thank you to Ms. Natalie Humphrey, the AUC Student Government Association, and a warm acknowledgment to Ms. Madison Adkins, AUC Volunteer Chair, for her leadership and dedication in spearheading this initiative. We are also grateful to Ms. Bergelie Lumain for her key role in coordinating the handover process.

On behalf of Leaders for Change, we remind the general public that homelessness can affect anyone, but together, we can mitigate its impact on the most vulnerable in our community.

We are asking all fire victims from the Cul de Sac district to contact the Leaders for Change office to verify their names on the distribution list and to collect their food vouchers and hygiene kits.

Additionally, we would like to remind the public that we are still accepting monetary or in-kind donations to continue reaching those in need. For donations or further information, please contact Ms. Ashma Berkel at +1 (721) 527-6381 or visit our Facebook page: LFC Leaders for Change.