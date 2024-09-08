Leaders for Change Foundation Holds Successful Free Clothing Distribution Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Leaders for Change Foundation (LFC) is pleased to announce the success of our Free Clothing Distribution event held on Saturday, September 7th, 2024, LFC said on Sunday in a press statement.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the general public for their generous donations and unwavering support of our initiatives. Your contributions have made a tremendous impact, and together we are making a difference in our community.

“This event was part of our ongoing effort to provide assistance to those in need, and we are committed to making it a monthly occurrence. We invite everyone—individuals, families, friends, and neighbors—to join us at future distributions. Our approach is centered around community, and we believe in the power of coming together to support one another.

“We also remain open to receiving more donations to continue our work. We gladly accept used clothing in good condition, household items, non-perishable food, and monetary donations. Your support enables us to reach even more individuals in need, and every contribution is appreciated.

“Special thanks go out to our dedicated volunteers and team members who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this event. Your hard work and dedication made this possible.

For those interested in making monetary contributions, donations can be made through our account. Thank you once again for being part of this meaningful effort, and we look forward to seeing you at our next distribution event,” LFC said in a statement on Sunday.