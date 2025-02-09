Learning Unlimited at Model United Nations Conference for Ninth Consecutive Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELAIR) - For the ninth consecutive year, a student delegation from the Learning Unlimited School proudly represented St. Maarten at the prestigious Boston University Model United Nations (BosMUN) Conference. This year’s delegation consisted of 22 highly motivated students who met specific academic requirements to earn a place on the team.

Model United Nations (MUN) is a simulation of the real-world United Nations, where high school students assume the roles of diplomats representing assigned countries. Each delegation prepares extensively for the conference by researching their assigned nation’s policies and formulating positions on key global issues. Students engage in committee discussions, draft resolutions, and negotiate with other delegates on pressing international matters. This year’s topics ranged from nuclear waste disposal and storage to economic development and humanitarian aid.

The BosMUN Conference, now in its 24th year, is organized and hosted by students from Boston University. This year’s event brought together over 2,500 high school delegates from across the United States, Canada, and select international schools. Learning Unlimited School was one of the few international delegations in attendance, showcasing St. Maarten’s commitment to global awareness and diplomacy.

To enhance their preparation, the students received valuable insights from St. Maarten’s Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs. Minister Gumbs, a former Model UN participant himself, shared his experiences from competing in MUN while studying in Wales. His discussion provided invaluable advice and inspiration for the students as they honed their diplomatic and public speaking skills.

Beyond the conference, the Learning Unlimited delegation also engaged in cultural and educational activities in Boston. They explored the city’s rich revolutionary history with visits to Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Additionally, they visited the Museum of Natural Science, an interactive experience that further enriched their trip. To celebrate the conclusion of the conference, the students enjoyed a fun-filled ice skating outing.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their dedication and outstanding representation of St. Maarten on an international stage,” said Amissa President, Director of Learning Unlimited School. “The Model United Nations Conference provides invaluable skills in diplomacy, public speaking, and critical thinking, and we are thrilled to see our students continue this tradition.” She thanked the faculty and parent advisors for their dedicated work in preparing and accompanying the students

As Learning Unlimited School marks its ninth year at BosMUN, the experience continues to inspire students, fostering leadership, collaboration, and a deep understanding of international affairs. The school looks forward to building on this legacy in future conferences.