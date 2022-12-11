LEARNING UNLIMITED INTERACT CLUB HOLDS INDUCTION CEREMONY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club, held an induction ceremony on December 8th at Learning Unlimited.

The Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club installed its new Board of Directors and inducted 23 new members by the (acting) President of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, John Caputo.

Present for this event were Rotary Advisors to Learning Unlimited, Jeffrey “Dr. Soc” Sochrin and Melanie Daboul, along with the Learning Unlimited faculty advisors Sarah Beland and Danny Fleming. Past Assistant Governor for Rotary District 7020 James Ferris assisted with the pinning of new Board Members and Interactors, as did several parents. The Learning Unlimited Interact Club now has 40 members.

The Board of Directors of the Learning Unlimited Interact Club for this academic year includes Co-Presidents Princess Ozkan and Tiffany Ramnauth, Co-Vice Presidents Olivia Catani and Marshall Leone, Co-Secretaries Divisha Bhatia and Savannah Ortega, Treasurer Martin Seeman and Public Image Chair Aisha Khatnani.

The newest Interact members include Lilou Mouyal, Sanya Jandial, Xenia Ahlip, Pablo Zapata-Parra, Gaston Gautrot, Ipek Uysal, Luna Miceli, Justin Zhou, Kavish Punjabi, Lucien Altier, Nathan Wijesiriwardana, Riana Jandial, Destine Maison, Guo jun He, Karen He, Dhiren Punjabi, Guo Wei He, Chanderlee Martina, Sahil Mengani, Charlie Gombis, Ajani Blake, Quentin Richardson and Michelle Feng.

President John Caputo reminded all the Interact Club members, “Remember, when you join Interact, you join the family of Rotary with the intention to serve your Club, your school, your family, and your community. Continue to make us proud”.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at: pressrotarysxm@gmail.com or visit the website www.rotarysxm.org.