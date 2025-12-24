Legendary Old Man Bramble returned for Christmas | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COMMENTARY - By Cdr. Bud Slabbaert) - Residents of Coral Cay have reported the sighting of Old Man Bramble on Christmas Eve. Bramble’s appearance is rare and deeply meaningful. He arrived without fanfare and vanished again, leaving behind a sense of that even the smallest light can guide a community forward.

On this Christmas Eve morning, while mist lingered above the sea and the sun's gentle golden light peeked over the horizon, Old Man Bramble appeared. His beard was as white as sea foam, and he held a lantern that glowed with the warmth of a promise.

Jerry, a boy on the beach, was the first to spot him. He'd heard the stories but never expected to see the man in person. Bramble opened his arms wide.

“Come, boy,” he said. “The sea brought me home”

Jerry stepped forward. He reached out, not for Bramble’s hand…but for the lantern. Bramble smiled and said softly. “Ah, you understand.”

As Jerry touched the handle, the flame flared and flame danced. In that moment, the boy and the legend were no longer strangers. They were connected as guardians of its light.

The path from the beach to the village was covered in sand. Palm fronds moved gently above. Old Man Bramble proceeded at a slow, deliberate pace, while Jerry walked proudly beside him. The lantern between them glowed, not just with flame, but with something deeper. The boy’s heart was full of something brighter, the quiet thrill of being the first to walk beside a legend.

As they reached the first houses, one by one, doors opened and quiet smiles welcomed Bramble. He tipped his hat to each doorway; his eyes crinkled with warmth. Elders watched from porches with a mix of nostalgia and gratitude. Villagers greeting them with smiles. It was like an island exhaled. A welcome not just for a man…, but for a returned legend. Bramble's gentle lantern glow reassured everyone that kindness still matters, and Christmas brings people back together.

Just after sunset on this Christmas Eve, families gathered in the old boathouse on the western inlet of the port to hear Old Man Bramble’s tales of resilience and joy. The boathouse had never held so many hearts at once. Children sat cross-legged on the floor, elders leaning on crates and beams, their hands folded, their faces soft with memory. Bramble’s lantern’s glow added emotional warmth and symbolic power. He was seated on a wooden chair like he’d never left. His eyes crinkled with joy. He spoke softly:

“I came on the mist, quiet as a memory, and you welcomed me like family. I thank you. But legends don’t stay long. We are like the tide. We come when needed, and we go we’re done. So, hear me now, before the mist carries me back to the ‘Quiet Place’.”

During the powerful meeting, he explains the symbolism of the lantern, the significance of light, and how it reflects the nature of the human heart.

“Light Is like the heart,” he said, tapping his chest, “Because the heart is the first lantern we ever carry. It glows when we love. It dims when we’re afraid. It brightens when we’re kind. And when we share it, we let our heart-light touch someone else. Everyone has an inner light, a spark. Keep your inner light alive by sharing, showing kindness and courage. When you shine with generosity, honesty, and humility, you help others find their way. When you see someone standing alone, be the first to walk over. Let others borrow your light when their own flickers.

“This lantern isn’t just flame and glass; it’s a reminder. Some lose or hide theirs. Some let the world blow it out. but the wise protect and share it.”

Bramble turned toward the sea. “You see that lighthouse on the far point? It doesn’t shout or move, but its steady brightness helps sailors find their way home.”

He raised the lantern. “This little light is the same. A steady person becomes a beacon for others, not through force or noise but by simply being themselves. Even one small light can change everything and offer hope in the darkest times.”

My dear people…, all of you, every soul on this island. The world is heavy enough. Don’t add weight where you can add kindness. When you shine, the island grows softer. When you do these things, Christmas will never leave you. Not even in the hardest seasons of your life.”

When Bramble finished his story, the boathouse felt full of something soft and glowing. The lanterns above them flickered gently. The place was still humming with warmth long after the story ended. Bramble had grown quiet. He stood near the back door that opened toward the sea. The night breeze slipped in, carrying something that called him.

Young Jerry looked up. “Bramble? Where are you going?”

Bramble smiled soft. “For a little walk, my boy. Christmas night is when the island speaks the clearest.”

Jerry opened his mouth to follow, but Bramble shook his head gently. “Stay with your people.”

He touched Jerry’s shoulder lightly and stepped outside, walking slowly, the lantern in his hand, its glow flickering.

Old Man Bramble slipped away to the quiet shoreline which was lit by the moonlight. The stars shimmered like old friends. And as quietly as he arrived that morning, he returned to the ‘Quiet Place’ as the legend leaving behind a renewed sense of togetherness.

The next morning Jerry went to the beach. The morning sky was pale and soft, like it hadn’t decided on its colors yet. He realized that Bramble left. In the sand were footprints leading toward the water. Jerry knelt, touching the last print. “You’ll come back,” he whispered with a tear in his eyes. “I know you will.”

By Cdr. Bud Slabbaert