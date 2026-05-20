Leiden University will get a Knowledge Centre for Kingdom Relations in The Hague | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE HAGUE - Starting in September 2026, Leiden University in The Hague, the Netherlands will begin establishing a new Knowledge Centre for Kingdom Relations.

In addition to bringing together researchers and developing education on Kingdom relations, the goal is to contribute to the public debate and foster greater mutual understanding and better cooperation within the Kingdom.

With support from Campus Den Haag, the first steps can be taken this coming autumn. The project team consists of Wouter Veenendaal (project leader), Tanja Fraai (communication and network advisor), and an education and research officer to be recruited shortly.

Of and for all parts of the Kingdom

The Knowledge Centre will explicitly be of and for all parts of the Kingdom and is intended to provide space for both Caribbean and European-Dutch researchers in various disciplines.

Knowledge that is currently fragmented across institutions and scientists in the different countries and islands of the Kingdom can thus be consolidated and be made accessible. The Knowledge Centre also aims to offer opportunities to scientists who currently have limited scope for conducting research.

Governance Issues

The focus will be on political and governance issues. How is our Kingdom structured politically? Which administration is exactly responsible for what? And how are these administrative roles fulfilled in dossiers such as socio-economic development, (international) security, climate change, and migration issues?

Need for Knowledge and Training

The Knowledge Centre meets a growing need for knowledge and training regarding the Kingdom.

Project leader Wouter Veenendaal, holder of the Special Chair in Kingdom Relations: “Since the start of my Chair two years ago, I have noticed that there is an enormous demand for knowledge about the Kingdom on both sides of the ocean. This is evident from the popularity of the postgraduate course on Kingdom Affairs, but also from the many requests from institutions dealing with Kingdom relations. The high demand for knowledge and expertise regarding the Kingdom illustrates that there is a strong need for a Knowledge Centre.”

Collaboration

The Hague University of Applied Sciences, which co-offers the course on Kingdom Relations, is an important partner. The collaboration between the University and the University of Applied Sciences makes it possible to directly link scientific insights to practice. The cross-pollination between practice and science will also become an important guiding principle for the Knowledge Centre.

Naturally, collaboration will also be sought and expanded with Caribbean knowledge institutions and independent researchers, so that they too can become co-owners of the Knowledge Centre. Sue-Ann Lee, Rector of the University of Aruba: “The Knowledge Centre is an important step to further strengthen each other through connection, collaboration, and joint knowledge development. For researchers and educational institutions within the Kingdom, including the University of Aruba, this offers opportunities to bring contextual knowledge, research, and education closer together, contribute further to nation building, and work together in a future-oriented manner towards stronger Kingdom relations.”

Leiden University, more specifically the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSW) at the Campus The Hague, will host the Knowledge Centre. All institutions dealing with Kingdom relations are located in The Hague, so it is logical to establish the Knowledge Centre in this ‘Kingdom City’.

Expanding the Network

The first step in establishing the Knowledge Centre is expanding the network on both sides of the ocean. Tanja Fraai will become the Knowledge Centre’s communications and network advisor. She looks forward to forging further connections: “Knowledge is valuable and constantly evolving, so it is wonderful to be able to help build a place where that knowledge comes together and is available to everyone.”

Education and Research Officer

As the third member of the team, an education and research officer will be recruited to assist in taking the logistical and organizational steps for the establishment of the Knowledge Centre. The vacancy for this position is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

University and faculty

The establishment of the Knowledge Centre for Kingdom Relations is made possible with support from Campus The Hague and will become part of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University. Bart Barendregt, Dean of the Faculty: “The major issues of our time call for social sciences that extend beyond European-Dutch society alone. This Knowledge Centre offers a valuable opportunity to learn, together with fellow scientists and knowledge institutions from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, from other perspectives on governance, citizenship, climate, sustainability, and the impact of historical power relations.”

The Knowledge Centre will officially open its doors in September 2027.

Sue-Ann Lee (Rector University of Aruba)