Leonald Conner School gets new picnic tables | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On August 11th, 2022, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle, donated two brand new picnic tables (outdoor furniture) to the Leonald Conner School.

Present at the presentation were: President Quincy Lont, Past District Governor 7020 Louis Wever, Service Projects Chair Grace Linger and Youth Service Chair Jon Hart. Representing the Leonald Conner School were Ms. Alice Samuel (School Manager) and Mrs. Alia Mathew- Young (Adjunct School Manager) and some students.

The staff and students from the Leonald Conner School expressed their gratitude for the new outdoor furniture.

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle would like to wish the staff and the students from the Leonald Conner School much enjoyment with their additional picnic tables and hope that they can enjoy is for several years to come.