Leonald Conner School students receive storybook from St. Martin publisher | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Last Thursday, students of Group 4 at Leonald Conner Primary School received the storybook Ti Koko and Kush Kush, presented by House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

The St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA) sponsored the classroom quantity of Ti Koko and Kush Kush, said HNP President Jacqueline Sample. Each student received a personal copy of the colorful storybook by Virgin Islands educator Dr. Patricia G. Turnbull, with extra copies to be placed in the school’s library or media center, said Sample.

HNP projects director Lasana M. Sekou spoke with the students about connecting the story to caring for St. Martin’s environment, such as “protecting our island against flooding.”

Carmen Bowers of the HNP presentation committee, a senior educator herself, told the attentive youngsters, “I want you to take good care of this book.”

Bowers presented the formal copy of the book to School Manager Alice Girigoria-Samuel in front of the class. Afterward, she and Group 4 teacher Shamiran Asas assisted in distributing books to the eager students, who asked questions such as, “Who is the illustrator?” and whether the hardcover book’s jacket flaps could be used as bookmarks.

Earlier, in the principal’s office, HNP representatives met with Girigoria-Samuel and adjunct school manager Alia Mathew-Young. Both school officials described the book as “beautiful” and expressed confidence that “it will be enjoyed by the students.” They also thanked SMTA for its sponsorship and HNP for selecting Leonald Conner School.

Ti Koko and Kush Kush explores friendship and environmental awareness, as a young coconut tree, a wise yam, and their friends team up to save their beachside or bayside community from a mysterious destroyer called “Brogudoosh!”

In thanking SMTA for partnering with HNP, Sample reiterated the importance of the publisher’s continued collaboration with like-minded companies and organizations that promote literacy and foster a love for reading among young children. Sample also noted that the St. Martin small press HNP is celebrating its 45th anniversary of uninterrupted book publishing in 2025.

Ti Koko and Kush Kush by Patricia G. Turnbull is available at Arnia’s Bookstore (Zagersgut Rd/Bush Rd, St. Martin) and J & C Trading, Ltd. (Tortola, VI).