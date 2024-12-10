Leonard elected to Represent Small Businesses. Van der Mark & Bulbaai Large Businesses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) announces the results for the Board of Directors Election, which was held on Friday, December 6th, 2024.

The opening positions on the board were one (1) Small Business representative and two (2) Large Business representatives. There were four candidates vying for the Small Business category and two candidates for the Large Business category.

On completion of the analysis of the votes cast, the results were as follows: For Small Businesses, Tamara Leonard was elected from a field of four (4) candidates as the representative to fill the vacancy for the Small Business Sector.

Bulbaai (who opted to represent the Large Business Sector) received a total of 74 votes, followed by Leonard with 40 votes, Edsel Gumbs with 36 votes, and Chio with 23 votes.

For Large Businesses, Titia van der Mark and Ms. Bulbaai were elected out of a field of three (3) candidates as the representatives to fill the vacancy for the Large Business Sector. Titia van de Mark came out on top with a total of 31 votes, followed by Ms. Bulbaai with 27 votes, and Ms. Leonard with 11 votes.

This therefore meant that the category of Large Businesses would be represented by Titia van der Mark and Franjesca Bulbaai, while Small Businesses would be represented by Tamara Leonard for the next three years.

The Chamber congratulates the newly elected representatives and extends its gratitude to all candidates for their participation in the election process.