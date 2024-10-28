Let the Tastin’ Begin: Minister Heyliger Opens Countdown to St. Maarten Flavors at NIPA Kick-Off Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Last Thursday, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) held a lively kick-off celebration for "St. Maarten Flavors" at the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA). The event welcomed over 100 attendees, including Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic, and Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Director of Tourism Ms. May-Ling Chun, representing the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau as main partners in the St. Maarten Flavors month.

The month-long culinary event of St. Maarten Flavors, set to start on November 1st, will see 25 of St. Maarten's most renowned restaurants offering exclusive menus designed to showcase the island's rich tapestry of tastes. In line with the goals of the yearly program, the opening was a true celebration of St. Maarten’s culinary diversity and talent.

The choice of NIPA as a venue held deliberate significance, as the Institute trains the island’s future leaders in hospitality and culinary arts. NIPA students took center stage in orchestrating the evening's success, from setting up the venue and managing the bar to serving the specially prepared hors d'oeuvres. This hands-on experience not only prepared students for their future roles in the hospitality industry but also connected them with industry leaders and potential employers.

In her opening speech, Minister Heyliger-Marten expressed her excitement for the upcoming November month, sharing an ambition to visit each of the 25 participating St. Maarten restaurants and sample their signature dishes. She encouraged attendees to join her in exploring the island’s vibrant culinary scene throughout the month and endorsed the intensified cooperation of the program with NIPA, forging ties between St. Maarten culinary talent and their future field of work.

A highlight of the evening was the showcase of multicultural hors d'oeuvres, representing the diverse cuisines of St. Maarten. Students from NIPA’s culinary program collaborated with professional chefs from participating restaurants, including Zeebest Restaurant & Bakeshop, Spices of India, D's Beach Bar & Restaurant, Irie Gardens, and NIPA Bistro.

Each chef partnered with students to create dishes that embodied flavors from the Caribbean, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The future chefs, with guidance from Renata de Weever at NIPA Bistro, created Panna cotta with guava coulis, chicken satay with peanut butter sauce, salt fish and plantain with pikliz, fishcakes topped with papaya slaw made from NIPA’s garden, and jerk beef pâté with mango-citrus aioli. Students assisted by chef Kara Lapierre from Zeebest made a roasted tomato and goat cheese tartlet with caramelized onions and arugula, as well as a dessert, a decadent coconut cake served with passion fruit coulis and toasted coconut flakes.

A team coached by Chef Surat Singh from Spices of India of Maho designed a Hara Bhara Kebab for the over 100 invitees. Chef Rosendo van Putten from Irie Gardens on Walter Plantz square and his team of local talents created a savory vegetable lentil soup accompanied by a true St. Maarten Johnny Cake. Lastly, a NIPA student team supported by D’s Beach Bar & Restaurants’ Isla Bertrand provided bites of the Americas with Classic Cubano sandwich bites.

Sol, a main sponsor of the event, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting St. Maarten's young talent in learning vital trade skills. Drinks sponsored by CC1 assisted in keeping spirits high and fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and excitement for the month-long St. Maarten Flavors initiative.

St. Maarten Flavors kicks off on November 1st, giving residents and visitors alike the chance to sample a curated selection of set menus designed to highlight the island’s rich culinary offerings at an accessible price point.

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the partnership with St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, and our sponsors: PDG Supplies, SOL, Orco Bank, Prime Distributors, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, Island 92, The Daily Herald, Trakx and Winair. Of course, the many restaurants that decided on an early sign up to benefit from continuous promotions should soon be joined by many other establishments offering 1 course or 3 course options throughout the month of November.

Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger Marten opening the kick-off event.