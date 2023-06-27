“LET’S GO HOME” CIBC SEMINAR ON PROPERTY FINANCING OPENS DIALOGUE AND PROVIDES EXPERTISE ON OWNERSHIP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With its commitment to securing the financial well-being of its clients, CIBC FirstCaribbean held a seminar on property financing recently.

Held at the University of St. Martin on June 24th, the event brought together speakers in banking, insurance, and real estate, among other industries. The panel discussion and informative session on home ownership covered topics from saving to finding the right property to financial approval and moving in.

Attendees got an in-depth explanation of the different property types for purchase from Lion Crest Realty's Ettore Musolino. ICE Appraisers Yuri Daal shared his knowledge of the appraisal process. They also received construction tips from Shammara Pierre of Tula Construction and expertise on Notarial Deeds from Notary Marlene Mingo, while Gloria Thompson of CG United provided insurance information.

CIBC FirstCaribbean, Sales Team Leader Merle Debby Richardson, provided participants with information on mortgage qualification. "The diverse group of participants revealed that there is significant interest within our community in owning property, be it as first-time owners, investments, and use or transfer of inherited properties. All agreed that the bank should continue hosting mortgage information sessions to educate and inform the community.”, Richardson stated.

The bank continues to support clients in reaching financial freedom and ownership goals. The seminar is yet another commitment, following events like the "Driven to Own" Financial Planning and Mortgage series and "Move Merrily" Homeownership.