Let’s Talk Art 2024: Where Creativity and Economy Collided in Spectacular Fashion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, June 21st, Motorworld transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, music, and meaningful dialogue as the Let’s Talk Foundation hosted the third edition of Let’s Talk Art under the theme “Where Creativity Meets Economy.”

This unforgettable evening brought together creatives, artists, performers, entrepreneurs, and advocates of the Orange Economy to celebrate the powerful intersection of art, culture, and economic empowerment.

The experience began with the Creative Art Tunnel, where guests were welcomed by a curated exhibition featuring works by Zillah Duzon (Jolie Duzon), Anna Sophia Drosd, Lisandro Suriel, Lucinda Audain (La Rich), Ras Mosera, and Tessel Verheij. Each artist offered a distinct visual narrative that sparked conversation and set an inspiring tone for the night.

As attendees entered the main venue, they were met with music from DJ Kilo, whose selection of local music created an atmosphere of cultural pride and energy. His set was followed by a live saxophone performance from Kurt Common, adding a warm and melodic backdrop as the crowd settled in.

A powerful panel discussion anchored the evening. Moderated by MC King Vers, the panel included Edna Evans of the Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association, tourism expert Regina Labega, visual artist and cultural researcher Lisandro Suriel, Nicole de Weever, founder of Art Saves Lives, and singer Malaika Maxwell.

Together, they emphasized the importance of recognizing the value of creative work and called for greater community support of artistic and cultural development. They reinforced the message that creativity should be recognized not only for its expressive value but also as a driver of economic opportunity. Education, they noted, must integrate creativity, economics, and cultural awareness to empower future generations and contribute to the island’s sustainable development.

Following the discussion, the evening came alive with performances that reflected the richness of Sint Maarten’s artistic talent. Sherlon Clark Ferdinand, known as Nolrez, energized the crowd with his infectious soca performance. Shawn Wilkinson delivered heartfelt original songs, and Stephen Rodney, or Strech, captivated listeners with spoken word poetry that explored identity and experience.

The program also featured two presentations aimed at empowering creatives. Cultural consultant and grant specialist Laura Bijnsdorp shared practical guidance on grant writing, offering artists the tools to pursue funding opportunities. Elona introduced the EVEN platform, a direct-to-fan music service that provides creators with daily earnings, audience data, and flexible pricing, giving them greater control and sustainability in how they distribute their work.

The night concluded with Elona’s live debut of her EP The Vulnerable Hour. Backed by a talented group of young musicians Kirby Louis Jeune on drums, Jeremy Royer on bass, Shawn Wilkinson on keys, and Kurt Common on guitar her performance blended storytelling and melody in a way that left a lasting emotional impact on the audience.

Let’s Talk Art continues to prove that it is more than an event. It is a platform for growth, collaboration, and innovation. This third edition reaffirmed the importance of building awareness and momentum within the Orange Economy, and it showcased the essential role artists and creatives play in shaping the future of Sint Maarten. If you missed it this year, make sure to follow the Let’s Talk Foundation and be ready for the next edition an experience where creativity truly meets opportunity.

From Left to Right: Naomi Korstanje(secretary), Darryl York (treasurer), Xhenji Wyatt Cedeno (President)