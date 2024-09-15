Lewis announces subsidy for St. Maarten Folksong Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Demissionaire Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Lyndon Lewis has announced the approval of an incidental subsidy for the amount of ANG 129,682.08, which will be used to produce a book of original St. Maarten folksongs, record these songs, and document the process, including interviews with renowned music educator Mrs. Anastacia Larmonie.

The project, submitted through the Department of Culture, has been in development for approximately two years. "We are thrilled that the documents submitted were still valid, and we were able to move forward," said Demissionaire Minister Lyndon Lewis. "We expect the project to officially begin this fall."

This initiative, titled Sweet S’Maatin Land Folksong Recording and Songbook: Cultural Confidence, aligns with the Department of Culture's steady mission since 2018: to build Cultural Confidence by honoring the cultural legacy of our forebears and establishing a foundation for future generations.

Minister Lewis emphasized, "Cultural Confidence is about owning the legacy bestowed upon us by our elders, putting an infrastructure in place that supports this legacy, and laying the building blocks for our descendants to achieve economic success—both at home and on the global stage. Our talents, creativity, and innovation are the voices that will bring true prosperity through culture."

This project also supports a call from Parliament to develop more cultural content for schools' curricula and after-school programs. It seeks to create materials that tell WE-STORY, celebrating the traditions and wisdom of the island’s ancestors while also providing a platform for contemporary voices and innovation.

The book and recordings will capture a lifetime of research, and the musical legacy passed down to Mrs. Anastacia Larmonie, a legendary music educator, vocal coach, musical arranger, and mentor to multiple generations of St. Maarten artists. Her work in preserving the island's cultural heritage has had a profound impact on the local and regional arts community.

Through this project, the Ministry and the Department of Culture aim to celebrate St. Maarten's rich cultural heritage, while laying the foundation for the island’s ongoing cultural and economic transformation. Cultural Confidence is not just about celebrating the past, but about preparing our youth to take their place on the world stage with pride in their heritage and confidence in their future.