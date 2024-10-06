Lewis message to teachers On World Teacher’s Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Demmisionaire Minister of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Lyndon Lewis over the weekend extended best wishes to all teachers as the world celebrated World Teacher’s Day.

World Teachers' Day is an international day held annually on 5 October to celebrate the work of teachers. Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of recommendation by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“As we mark World Teacher's Day this year, though it falls on the weekend, its significance is not diminished in the least. It remains a special time to reflect on your invaluable contribution to shaping the minds of the future and the hard work you invest in every student’s success,” Lewis said.

“Your dedication, resilience, and passion are at the heart of our education system. You inspire curiosity, encourage growth, and foster the critical thinking that helps shape responsible citizens. I want to thank you for your tireless efforts, particularly during these challenging times.”

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education and the people of St. Maarten, I wish you a wonderful World Teacher's Day. Your role is critical, and we deeply appreciate all you do,” the Minister concluded.