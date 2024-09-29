LFC Condemns the Exploitation of Rough Sleepers and Homeless Individuals by Social Media Bloggers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Leaders for Change (LFC), a foundation dedicated to advocating for the rights and dignity of rough sleepers and homeless individuals, is deeply concerned about the growing trend of social media bloggers and so-called journalists exploiting homeless people for likes, shares, and online engagement. This practice, which often disregards the personal dignity and mental well-being of these vulnerable individuals, amounts to nothing less than social media bullying.

Protecting Dignity and Mental Health

Homeless individuals, many of whom are battling severe mental health challenges and societal exclusion, are being treated as spectacles for online content, often without consent or regard for their privacy. This exploitation violates their fundamental rights and dignity, reinforcing stigmas and deepening their sense of isolation.

We recognize that while social media can be a powerful tool for raising awareness, it is vital that content creators act responsibly. Rough sleepers and homeless individuals are human beings with complex challenges, not mere subjects for sensationalized content. The actions of these bloggers often ignore the severe emotional and psychological impact their videos or photos may have on these individuals, further exacerbating their trauma.

A Call for Action

Leaders for Change calls upon the relevant authorities to address this growing issue with urgency.

We also encourage the public and content creators to reflect on the impact of their actions. If the goal is to raise awareness or advocate for change, it must be done with compassion, dignity, and consent. We implore content creators to think of how their actions affect those who are already marginalized and to act as allies rather than exploiting their suffering for personal gain.

Moving Forward with Integrity

At Leaders for Change, we are committed to protecting the rights of rough sleepers and homeless individuals. We continue to advocate for their dignity, safety, and well-being. As part of this mission, we will be working closely with other NGOs, social workers, and government agencies to ensure that their voices are heard and respected, and that they are not further victimized by insensitive online practices.

Together, we must ensure that the homeless are treated with the humanity and care they deserve, both offline and online.