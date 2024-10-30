LFC Empowers J&IS/SJIS and Foster Homes with Disaster Preparedness Training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Leaders for Change (LFC) Foundation recently conducted a comprehensive series of disaster preparedness drills for J&IS- Judicial and Institutional Services the (formerly known as SJIS) and local foster homes. The J&IS is a key organization in St. Maarten's judicial and social services network, oversees the Family Guardianship Department, Foster Families Central section and the Youth Residential Home, providing essential support and supervision for children in need and their family system, including those in foster care.

J&IS Adult Probation officers were also included in the drills, as their involvement is essential for ensuring they are equipped to manage emergencies effectively and provide necessary guidance to their clients in times of crisis.

The overall goal of this initiative was to enhance the preparedness of J&IS staff, foster caregivers, adult probation officers, and the children and families they serve, equipping them with essential skills to respond effectively and confidently to various emergencies.

Over the course of a month, participants engaged in hands-on exercises covering preparedness, response, mitigation, and risk reduction. This initiative aimed to heighten awareness of potential hazards and emphasize the importance of effective response strategies in times of crisis, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The Foundation is proud to have played a role in raising awareness about the significant impact disasters can have on at-risk communities. Special commendation goes to Ms. Meredith Concincion the foster care Coordinator and Ms. Cynthia Filemon the Act Director for their dedication to prioritizing disaster preparedness and ensuring the safety of the J&IS staff and of those under their care.

As we urge the public to stay vigilant, it is essential to remember that everyday hazards can escalate into larger disasters impacting our island and individual households. Throughout the drills, the Foundation provided recommendations on improving readiness, addressed existing vulnerabilities, and offered practical strategies to build resilience.

This month’s successful drills are part of the Leaders for Change Foundation’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of safety year-round, not just during hurricane season. We encourage everyone to prioritize preparedness and safety in their daily lives.

For more information on Leaders for change programs or to get involved, please contact us at Lfcdirector2023@gmail.com, call +1 721-527-6381, or visit our Facebook page: Leaders For Change LFC.

If you would like to know more about the foster care or J&IS services on St. Maarten please contact us at fostercare@sjis-sxm.org, or call1721-542-3449 for more information.