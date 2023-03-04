Library in the schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Last week the Sint Maarten Library distributed almost 12,000 brand new books to all public and subsidized primary schools and some secondary schools. The campaign is a result of the cooperation between the National Library of the Netherlands, Biblionef, Sundial School, Division of Educational Innovation of the Ministry of Education, and the Sint Maarten Library. It fits in the new policy of the Sint Maarten Library to support the libraries in the schools.

Having only limited space, the Sint Maarten Library started to work outside its walls. The increase of books in the digital library collection, and the opening of satellites in Cay Hill and Belvedere were just the start. Now, the focus is on libraries in primary and secondary schools.

Soon, the Sint Maarten Library will also continue with the distribution of the "Book start" suitcases with books for babies in them. Parents of newborns will receive this gift with a voucher to make their child a library card holder. For daycare centers, there is also good news. The "Book boxes" program will be continued. This means that daycare centers receive a box with books that can be taken home. This will allow parents to read with their children.

We also encourage parents to frequently visit one of the three library locations with their child(ren) and to go to our new websitewww.library.sx. We keep on saying: “Reading is FUNdamental”.