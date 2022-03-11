License plates available on Monday. Vehicle taxes can be paid online | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The 2022 license plates were delivered to the staff of the Receivers Office, who have been working since Tuesday, March 8, to organize the plates for public distribution. There have been 33,762 sets of plates and 900 motorbike plates ordered for this year.

As of Monday, March 14, the public can pick up license plates at the old Receivers Building across from the new Government Administration Building. Although the February 28, deadline has passed, the Ministry of Finance urges the public who have not made payments for the 2022 vehicle (road) tax to please do so ...