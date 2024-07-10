Lions around the region answer call for Hurricane Beryl relief | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CAYMAN ISLANDS - Lions Club from around Caribbean have rallied to show their support for islands impacted by the devastating passage of Hurricane Beryl by delivering much needed aid in communities in St Vincent, Grenada and Jamaica. Lions are actively on the ground visiting disaster areas to assess needs and provide immediate assistance.

Lions District Governor 60B, Alan Alexander expressed that Lions and Leos are working tirelessly to deliver critical supplies and support to those in need and their presence and commitment are making a significant difference in the lives of the affected residents.

The Lions District has launched a dedicated social media campaign that has been instrumental in driving donations and raising awareness about the urgent needs of the affected communities. Clubs have been coordinating with local agencies to dispatch supplies and necessities to those severely affected.

“We are utilizing all our platforms to reach out to a global audience, encouraging generous contributions to support our relief operations. We have successfully engaged our sister clubs in District 60A and international Lions clubs for additional support. This collaborative effort is ensuring a steady flow of resources and expertise, enhancing our capacity to respond effectively to the disaster,” DG Alexander said.

On the ground in Jamaica, 18 care packages were organized and delivered in Race Course District, Palmers Cross Clarendon with several of those packages bound for other youth and their families in Lionel Town, Hayles Field District and Nine Miles District (Spaldings) in Clarendon. The areas remain flooded and have potholes as well as hanging broken lines, fallen trees, damaged roofs and houses. Though it took some time to get to some of these communities Lions continued to ensure those in need were helped.

DG Alexander expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming financial support and donations of food, water, clothing and other essentials received to and encourages other clubs and stakeholders to lend their support to the cause. Together, we are making a positive impact and helping the communities of Union Island, Jamaica and Carriacou rebuild and recover.

For ongoing updates and ways to contribute, please follow Lions Sub-District 60B and Lions and Leos of MD60 Facebook pages and Lions Sub-District 60B Hurricane Updates WhatsApp Channel.

Financial donations can be made by following this link - https://www.fygaro.com/en/pb/6c3bcbfa-3b62-4484-8d72-487ab4ddc995/

Lions journeyed to Grenada with food supplies for distribution as part of Hurricane Beryl relief efforts.

District Governor 60B Alan Alexander