Lions Christmas Bingo slated for Saturday at the Aleeze | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This year, the Sint Maarten Lions Club will break from its traditional venue the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village to host the at Annual Lion Wally Havertong Christmas Bingo Club at the indoor facility, Aleeze Convention Center in Madame Estate this Saturday December 9th.

2023-2024 Club President Lion Felix Richards stated: “Preparations for the Annual Lion Wally Havertong Christmas Bingo Spectacular has been finalized and bingo tickets can be purchased from any Sint Maarten Lions Club member, at the Lions Civic Center on Suckergarden Road and at the Big D Photo Studio in the Marcus Building on the Pondfill Road”.

The price per ticket is: US$15.00 or NAF 27.00 and each ticket entitles you to one bingo card. There will be numerous chances to win prizes, including: Overloaded Christmas Baskets, various weekend stays at hotels & resorts, dinners at participating restaurants, and airline travel vouchers to destinations such as Paris, Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire. The grand prize at the bingo is a Santa Bag which is US$ 1,000 cash money.

For all those persons who enjoy hearing Lion Wally Havertong sound-off the numbers and asking the audience if “Anybody Bingo?”, we encourage you to purchase your tickets in advance and arrive on time as the bingo will start at 8pm sharp at the Aleeze Convention Center. There are about 900 seats available for bingo players and each person entering the venue must have a ticket for a seat which also represents one bingo card. Additional tickets & cards can be bought at the venue for US$ 15.00

The Sint Maarten Lions Club membership is aware that this is one of the most loved signature projects that the club holds on an annual basis. The Lion’s Bingo is not only a fun game for the entire family and friends, it also offers opportunities to win prizes which are in tune with what a winner would want during the Christmas Season.

More importantly, the bingo is the most important fundraising project for the club seeing that the proceeds are used to touch so many in our community that require assistance throughout the Lionistic year. Lions focuses on community projects surrounding Vision, Cancer, Diabetes, Environment and Hunger. The Sint Maarten Lions Club does even extra projects to also assist senior citizens, sports teams, artists and other foundations on the island.

The President, board & members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club would to thank all sponsors who have donated baskets, gifts prizes and made other donations to make the Christmas Bingo a success. The community at large is welcome to attend the bingo as the club membership is in full gear to ensure that this annual event is enjoyed by all.