Lions Club and Seniors Celebrate Olive Hodge Wilson’s 102nd Birthday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Lions Club St. Maarten celebrated the 102nd birthday celebration of Ms, Olive Hodge Wilson on Monday afternoon, October 29, 2023.

The celebration hosted by the Home Away from Home Foundation also observed senior citizens month during the month of October.

The St. Maarten Lions Club donated a fruit basket to Ms. Olive Hodge Wilson and served the seniors food and drinks during the celebration.