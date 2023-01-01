Lions Club announces winners of the 2022 Multiple District 60 Peace Poster Contest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is one of several Lions Clubs International Youth Programs that provide a one-of-a-kind and enriching educational experience for youth while also contributing to further developing their artistic skills, self-expression, and personal growth.

Each year, young people from various countries participate in the Contest, which offers them the chance to share their ideas for peace and motivate people throughout the world via their artistic expression.



The Sint Maarten Lions Club invited various schools and after-school Programs on the Dutch side of the island to enroll in this year’s Peace Poster Contest ...