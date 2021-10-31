Lions Club donates to Meals on Wheels | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday last, the Sint Maarten Lions Club presented the Meals on Wheels Foundation with an extra-large pressure cooker. The gift was given in recognition of the dedicated service that the foundation has been carrying out over the years, preparing warm healthy meals for seniors.

The Foundation has been operating since 2004, providing meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pressure cooker will complement the kitchen appliances already owned by the foundation to carry out their work and would allow for a reduction of time taken to prepare the meals for the approximately 50 seniors on a weekly basis.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club applauds Ms. Bryson and her team of volunteers, who make a positive impact on the senior community.