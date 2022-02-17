Lion’s Club holds first two raffles | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SURCKER GARDEN) - On Sunday, February 13th the St. Maarten Lions Club held its first of two raffles leading up to the Grand Father’s Day Car Raffle. Ms. Anuska Brown was the lucky winner of a weekend stay for two at the Divi Little Bay Beach Resort in St. Maarten. The raffle was held on Facebook Live from the Lion’s Den in Sucker Garden. The drawing was carried live on the Lions Club Facebook Page and supervised by Government inspectors. The Valentine’s Day draw was a warm-up to the upcoming Lions Club Father’s Day raffle which will be held on June 19th, 2022.

The St. Maarten Lions Club along with the Saba and Sint Eustatius Lions Club is having their first joint fundraising project, dubbed “the SSS Lions Father’s Day car Raffle”. To add excitement and boost sales for the car raffle this year instead of having runner-up prizes the clubs are giving purchasers of the tickets the chance of winning extra prizes. The first such raffle was a weekend stay at Divi Little Bay. The second raffle will be held on April 17th. Up for grabs will be a weekend stay at the Simpson Bay Beach resort, dinner, and lunch for two at the Cabana Beach Bar.

The Lion’s Club is asking for public support in the joint venture and asking especially the business community to pledge to purchase a least one book ($500). Every cent raised will be used towards Lions Club Projects, such as their Vision, Health and Wellness, Food Programs, and assisting in afternoon school programs for children.

You got to be in it to win it says Fundraising Committee Chair Lion Eldert Louisa. Tickets can be purchased from any members of the St. Maarten’s Lions Club, Saba Lions Club, and Statia Lions Club. On St. Maarten, members will also be selling tickets at various supermarkets between March and June so look out for the Yellow Vests continued Lion Eldert.

The raffle date for the grand prize a 2022 Hyundai Venue is June 19th. We would like to thank Motorworld, Divi Little Bay, Simpson Bay Beach Resort, and Cabana Beach Bar for their contribution to the success of this fundraising project. Lions Club president Linette Gibs congratulates our first winner and wishes and looks forward to working together to continue to serve our country.