Lions Club Launches Successful Vision Care Program Under President Alvin Prescod’s Signature Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Lions Club proudly completed the first phase of Lion President Alvin Prescod’s Signature Project of the Year — the Vision Care Program — held from April 14th to 16th, 2026, at the St. Maarten Lion’s Den.

This impactful initiative forms part of a two-phase community project focusing on both vision and dental care for high school youths. For the vision component, the club partnered with VOSH International, an organization dedicated to providing vision care and eye health services to individuals worldwide who cannot afford such care.

Leading the mission was Dr. Brenda Kraus, Dr. Tom Doyle, and Tim Kraus, who traveled to St. Maarten with one goal in mind: to assist as many school children as possible by providing professional eye examinations and access to corrective eyewear.

The St. Maarten Lions Club collaborated with several schools across the island, including St. Maarten Academy, Milton Peters College, Sundial School, Charlotte Brookson Academy, St. Dominic High School, St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E., and MAC High School to identify students in need of eye care services.

Over the three-day program, a total of 139 students received eye examinations. The findings highlighted a growing concern regarding children’s eye health on the island. Among the diagnoses were 65 cases of myopia (nearsightedness), 50 cases of astigmatism, and 28 cases of hyperopia (farsightedness), with several students diagnosed with multiple conditions.

Dr. Brenda Kraus noted that the increase in myopia among young people may be linked to excessive phone and computer screen usage. She encouraged parents and students to adopt the “20-20-20 Rule” — after every 20 minutes of screen time, take a 20-second break and focus on an object 20 feet away. This simple practice helps relax eye muscles and may reduce headaches, eye strain, and fatigue.

As part of the initiative, 135 pairs of prescription glasses were ordered for students requiring corrective lenses, ensuring that many children will now have improved vision both inside and outside the classroom.

President Alvin Prescod expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fellow Lions members and the entire VOSH team for embracing the vision of the project and working together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the island’s children.

“This project is about investing in our youth and giving them every opportunity to succeed,” said President Prescod. “Clear vision is essential for learning, confidence, and overall well-being, and we are proud to have played a role in improving the lives of these students.”

The St. Maarten Lions Club looks forward to continuing the second phase of the project, which will focus on dental care services for children in need.