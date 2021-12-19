Lions Club organizes Thanksgiving Day Painting and Video Essay Contest at WYCFF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The Sint Maarten Lions Club Celebrated Thanksgiving Day with 30 seniors at the White and Yellow Cross Foundation (WYCFF).

The enthusiastic seniors were given the choice of participating in a Painting Contest or a Video Essay Contest.

The Thanksgiving mood of the day was captured in the vibrant expressions of art and the Seniors took pleasure in displaying their work before the judges.

Likewise, the Seniors who opted for the Video Essay Contest, talked about their life experiences and stressed the importance of being thankful for life and its many blessings.

Congratulations to the following winners who were very happy to receive their prizes.

**Video Essay Contest

1st prize - Clunis Sylvester

2nd prize -Majoris Browne

3rd prize - Remigio Chandler

**PAINTING Contest

1st prize - Enid Bradshaw

2nd prize - Eliza Richardson

3rd prize - Dinah Philips

Each Senior who attended the Event received a complimentary gift basket from the Sint Maarten Lions Club.

The Seniors thoroughly enjoyed the Project as it stimulated their creativity in uniquely personal ways.

In thanking the Sint Maarten Lions Club, the Management and Coordinators of the White and Yellow Cross Foundation expressed the hope that this Event would become an annual Project.