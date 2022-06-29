Lions Club President Lion Gibs MJF passes on the baton of leadership to Lion John Schaminee | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, Sint Maarten Alpha Leo Club, and Sint Maarten Omega South Leo Club gathered recently at the Paradise Event Hall, Cay Hill with their Partners-in-Service, parents, and invited guests for an impressive Change of Board ceremony.

In addressing the gathering, President Lion Linette A. Gibs MJF thanked the three Boards of Directors, Lions, and Leo’s members and their families for their dedication and solid support during a time of much uncertainty due to the Covid pandemic.

She said: “Despite some setbacks, we were able to accomplish a lot for our community. We have experienced the joy and rewarding feeling that comes from serving from the heart with kindness.

“Our Club responded to needs in the areas of youth, senior citizens, vision, hunger, health awareness, and the environment to name a few. My fellow Lions and Leos, you have proven that together we are stronger. Thank you. Thank you.”

In line with her theme “Bridging the Gap…..to Embrace Change” one of the key focus areas was to deepen the connection between the Lions and Leos by supporting their development and empowering them as well as helping to increase their Club membership. This was realized with the induction of 13 Alpha Leos and 1 Omega Leo. The new members received a loud ovation as the Lion President congratulated both Leo Clubs on their achievements.

When asked about her year serving as President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, she commented: “We have had an exciting year of fun and fellowship. I tremendously enjoyed serving the community and being able to complete many projects.

“Some that really touched me were the Health Talk with our seniors on “Coping during times of Covid 19” and our very lively “Exercise Movement Session” with them. The donation of a large pressure cooker, to the Meals on Wheels Foundation, which was a huge help in assisting them with preparing the necessary meals for the elderly.

“The donation to the young dancer who is aspiring to live her dream. The sponsorship to the Little League Baseball Foundation for the Challengers Jamboree Event – a special day of sports and other events for the mentally and physically challenged persons in our community.

“We partnered with the Positive Foundation and FCIBk for the Drive for the Cure and we joined with the Firefighters Association for their Health Walk with a Twist.”

“In addition, our collaboration with both the Alpha and Omega Leo Clubs in several Projects has helped us to expand the impact of our service. The annual “‘Tis the Season Christmas” Project and our “District Feeding Day” Project for the less fortunate, under the initiative of District Governor Lion Claudio Buncamper PMJF, are just two of them.”

Lion President Gibs also expressed her gratitude to the businesses and entire community of Sint Maarten for their ongoing, invaluable support and contributions to both the Lions and Leo clubs which helped with the success of their Projects.

During the evening, Prospect Brenda Maynard, Prospect Sophia Carti and Prospect Denise Williams-Warner were inducted as members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club and Prospect Enrique Nickolie Sullivan was inducted into the Sint Maarten Alpha Leo Club.

Lifetime Member Lion Clayton Joseph and Lion President Linette A. Gibs were bestowed with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest recognition of Lions Clubs International.

The following special Awards were presented by outgoing Lion President Gibs:

Citizen of the Year: Mrs. Bretge Boetekees

Lion of the Year: Lion Alvin Prescod

Most Impactful Personal Service Project: Lion Dennis Lake

The Lionistic year officially runs from July 1st to June 30th. Board members installed for the year 2022-2023 are:

President - Lion John Schaminee

Immediate Past President - Lion Linette A. Gibs MJF

1st Vice President - Lion Felix Richards

2nd Vice President - Lion Jimmy Challenger

Secretary - Lion Sasha Buncamper

Treasurer - Lion Rafael Boasman MJF

Membership Chairperson - Lion Carmen Lake MJF

Service Chairperson - Lion Selma Baker MJF

Marketing Chairperson - Lion Alvin Prescod

Tamer - Lion Imelda Joseph

Tail Twister - Lion Elton Richardson

President Linette A. Gibs MJF wished Incoming President Lion John Schaminee and his Board much success for the new year as the Lions Club continues its commitment to serving the community of St. Maarten.