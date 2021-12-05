Lions Club recently announced the winners of their annual Peace Poster Contest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is one of many Lions Club International Youth Programs that presents a unique and enriched educational experience for youth and contributes to further development of their artistic skills, self-expression and personal growth.

Each year more than 600,000 young people from many countries around the world participate in the Contest which gives children a chance to express their vision of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club invited various schools and after school programs on the Dutch side of the island to enroll in this year’s Peace Poster Contest with the Theme “We Are All Connected.”

The Contest ended on November 10th and three winning entries were selected from fifteen art work submissions. This year's winners are: 3rd prize, Ashley-Marie Daniel (St. Dominic High School), 2nd prize, Andy Xie Li (Seventh Day Adventist School) and 1st prize winner Chandri Chandiramanie (St. Dominic High School).

A Prize Distribution Ceremony was held on Saturday November 27th for the winning participants. For the 3rd prize winner, a 2-month gift certificate for art classes from Tessel Verheij of the Art Craft Café; 2nd prize an Arteza Art Set, and the 1st prize a MEEDEN 155 Pcs Deluxe Artist Painting Set. The winning School, St. Dominic High was also awarded a gift certificate from the Office 1 Superstore which was received by Art teacher, Mr. C. Sikkes, on behalf of the School.

Pointing to the winning poster colorfully displayed on the large screen, Mr Sikkes commented: “I think the power of art is enormous. Without saying 2,000 words, this poster is powerful”. He then went on to thank the Sint Maarten Lions Club for organizing this Contest on the island and for supporting art in general.

After winning locally, Ms. Chandiramine’s art work was submitted to the Lions Sub District 60B Peace Poster Contest Committee where it won 1st place in the entire Lions Sub District 60B.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club would like to again thank all the students who participated in the 2021 Peace Poster Contest, the parents for their support, the art teachers who mentored these brilliant students and the schools that provided guidance to these young individuals.

1st Place winner Chandri Chandiramanie as she presents her poster.

Left to right: 3rd prize winner, Ashley-Marie Daniel, 1st prize winner Chandri Chandiramanie and 2nd prize winner, Andy Xie Li.